GenTrust LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28,471.4% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,768,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 217,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,100,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,503,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

