GenTrust LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,044 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.