Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Down 1.8%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €97.70 ($105.05) and last traded at €99.25 ($106.72). Approximately 79,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.10 ($108.71).

Gerresheimer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is €101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.32.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.