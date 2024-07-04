Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,675,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

