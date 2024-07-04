Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.42

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and traded as low as $54.47. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 283,184 shares changing hands.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $207.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

