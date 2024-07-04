GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 971997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 13.3 %
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.