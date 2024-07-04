GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 971997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 9.56.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

