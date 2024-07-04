Grin Price Reaches $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Grin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $167,575.12 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.13 or 0.00597010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00119116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00277781 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00041289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066404 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

