Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 13,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Guild Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $885.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

