Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.42. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 35,353 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIFI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

