Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,682 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 8.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $29,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 645,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 541,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 80,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,065. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.