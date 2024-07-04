Head to Head Analysis: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1315 1520 31 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -54.60 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 2.38

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

