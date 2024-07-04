Head to Head Comparison: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -4.31% -2.74% -1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canna-Global Acquisition and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.17%. Given Creative Realities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $45.17 million 1.04 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -21.38

Canna-Global Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Realities.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

