Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Lo B. Nestman Buys 268 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) EVP Lo B. Nestman bought 268 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,564.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,241.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.