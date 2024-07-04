Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial reduced its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,911. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

