Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $850.80

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 850.80 ($10.76) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($10.69). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.75), with a volume of 67,868 shares trading hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 852.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £653.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,070.37 and a beta of 1.25.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

