Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,578,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

