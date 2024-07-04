Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $212.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

