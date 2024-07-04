Horizen (ZEN) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Horizen has a total market cap of $119.89 million and $47.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.90 or 0.00013839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,174,275 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

