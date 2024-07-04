Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $191,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 90.8% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 113.3% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $570.15. 1,664,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

