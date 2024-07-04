Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 476.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned about 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.51. 173,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

