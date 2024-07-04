Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in PPL were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.