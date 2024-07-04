Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. 8,107,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,831. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

