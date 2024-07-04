HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 1.8%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 103,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 176,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$102.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.