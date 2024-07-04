Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after acquiring an additional 317,493 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

