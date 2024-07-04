Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

HUMA stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

