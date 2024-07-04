Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 8.4%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.52 and last traded at C$19.72. 104,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,419,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 156.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.