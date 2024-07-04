IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 177,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 861,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

