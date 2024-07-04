IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Nadine Shea Sells 500 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) EVP Nadine Shea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDT opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDT by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDT in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

