Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.99. 475,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average of $253.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.