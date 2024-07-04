Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.99. The company had a trading volume of 475,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

