Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

