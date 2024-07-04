Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.15

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 27267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.35 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

