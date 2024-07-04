Insider Buying: GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Acquires A$1,875,000.00 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$1,875,000.00 ($1,250,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

