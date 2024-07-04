Insider Buying: Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Insider Purchases 1,563,646 Shares of Stock

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Lude purchased 1,563,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,400.21 ($22,933.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Locksley Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration for, and development of mineral resources projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Tottenham project, which comprises four granted exploration licences covering an area of approximately 470 square kilometers located in the Cobar-Girilambone District in Central New South Wales; the Mojave project located in the Mojave Desert, California; and the Watsons Creek project located north-west of the town of Bendemeer in northern New South Wales.

