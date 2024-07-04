Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $514,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,585,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,707,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,294 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $340,058.16.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $699,834.96.

Tilly’s Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TLYS opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly's ( NYSE:TLYS ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly's had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly's, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

