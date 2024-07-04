Insider Buying: Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Acquires 113,334 Shares of Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Woskett purchased 113,334 shares of Torque Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$14,960.09 ($9,973.39).
Torque Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Torque Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Torque Metals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.