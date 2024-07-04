Insider Buying: Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Acquires 113,334 Shares of Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Woskett purchased 113,334 shares of Torque Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$14,960.09 ($9,973.39).

Torque Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Torque Metals

Torque Metals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Paris Gold project comprising various mining leases and prospecting leases covering an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

