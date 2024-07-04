Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $282,203,883.50 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International L.P. Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

