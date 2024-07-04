Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $282,203,883.50 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International L.P. Advent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
