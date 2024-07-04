Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $114,627.24 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

