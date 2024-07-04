Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $36,990.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

