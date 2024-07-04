Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CME Group stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,441. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.11 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average of $208.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

