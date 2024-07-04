Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

ENB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.