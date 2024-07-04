Insight Folios Inc Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock remained flat at $101.62 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,243. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.