Insight Folios Inc Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BIP traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 302,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,561. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

