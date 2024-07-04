Insight Folios Inc Has $6.61 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,107,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,760,000 after purchasing an additional 785,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 19,462,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.