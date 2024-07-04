Insight Folios Inc Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Insight Folios Inc cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.72. 485,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,630. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.