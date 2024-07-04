Insight Folios Inc Sells 183,099 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,099 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PPL by 28.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PPL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,946,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,247. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

