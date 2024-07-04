Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 1,155,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

