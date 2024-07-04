Insight Folios Inc Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.73. 1,649,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

