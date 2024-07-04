Insight Folios Inc Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. 1,781,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

