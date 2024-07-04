Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 24,065,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

